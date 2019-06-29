UrduPoint.com
Novak Says Russia's OPEC+ Cuts Backing Bore No Relation To Tainted Oil Crisis

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday that the country's support of continued cuts to oil output was not linked to the recent crisis over tainted crude in its western-bound pipeline

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday that the country's support of continued cuts to oil output was not linked to the recent crisis over tainted crude in its western-bound pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after meeting with the Saudi crown prince that the two countries would support extending the deal on cuts between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member producers by six to nine months.

"I think it was definitely the situation on the market. It depends on the economic forecast, outlooks for supply and demand. This was of course discussed as a whole," Novak said in response to a reporter's question what had influenced Russia's decision.

Asked whether contaminated oil found in the Druzhba pipeline had a role in it, Novak replied that it had not. Russia has resumed pumping oil after removing the crude which had high levels of organic chlorine.

