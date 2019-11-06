UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak Slams As Absurd Naftogaz' $12Bln Lawsuit Against Gazprom, Kiev's Antimonopoly Fine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:46 PM

Novak Slams As Absurd Naftogaz' $12Bln Lawsuit Against Gazprom, Kiev's Antimonopoly Fine

Ukraine's Naftogaz' $12 billion lawsuit against Russian energy giant Gazprom is absurd, as is the antimonopoly fine by the Ukrainian regulator against the Russian company, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz' $12 billion lawsuit against Russian energy giant Gazprom is absurd, as is the antimonopoly fine by the Ukrainian regulator against the Russian company, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"The second absurd lawsuit filed by Ukraine - in the amount of $12 billion...

it has not even been considered, so to say that someone owes someone is premature. The claims in the lawsuit are absurd, as well as the decision of the antimonopoly service of Ukraine, when they calculated $6.4 billion for allegedly violating the antimonopoly legislation by Gazprom when using the gas transportation infrastructure," Novak told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Fine Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

21 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits fishermen in Ras Al Khaimah, dis ..

21 minutes ago

FBR Chairman says all stake holders will be taken ..

23 minutes ago

UAE supplies Guinea with 10,000-kilowatt generator ..

36 minutes ago

Borouge becomes strategic partner of Project STOP

36 minutes ago

PM says Population is serious challenge for Pakist ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.