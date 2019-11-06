Ukraine's Naftogaz' $12 billion lawsuit against Russian energy giant Gazprom is absurd, as is the antimonopoly fine by the Ukrainian regulator against the Russian company, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

"The second absurd lawsuit filed by Ukraine - in the amount of $12 billion...

it has not even been considered, so to say that someone owes someone is premature. The claims in the lawsuit are absurd, as well as the decision of the antimonopoly service of Ukraine, when they calculated $6.4 billion for allegedly violating the antimonopoly legislation by Gazprom when using the gas transportation infrastructure," Novak told reporters.