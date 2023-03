Novak, Szijjarto Discuss Trade, Energy Cooperation - Russian Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed on Tuesday with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto bilateral trade and energy supply cooperation, the Russian Cabinet said.

"Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a telephone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The parties discussed trade and energy supplies cooperation," the statement said.