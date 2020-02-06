Novak Tells Sullivan Moscow Ready to Resume Energy Dialogue with Washington

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak informed US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday that his ministry is ready to resume energy dialogue with Washington although US sanctions hamper the development of bilateral cooperation and constitute unfair competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak informed US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday that his ministry is ready to resume energy dialogue with Washington although US sanctions hamper the development of bilateral cooperation and constitute unfair competition.

"The Russian Energy Ministry is ready to resume dialogue with the American side in the energy sector, including on potential areas of cooperation such as the environmental protection and the assessment of the situation on the oil and gas market, as well as interaction on international platforms, including the G20, if the US partners show a constructive approach," the ministry said in a statement.

"We welcome [Russia-US] cooperation at the corporate level - the work of the companies of our countries shows interest in expanding cooperation and unlocking our investment potential," the statement quoted Novak as saying.

Novak also stressed that US sanctions impede the development of mutually beneficial cooperation, and are viewed by Russia as an example of unfair competition.