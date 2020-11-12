- Home
- World
- News
- Novak to Deal With Russia-OPEC Relations in New Status of Deputy Prime Minister - Source
Novak To Deal With Russia-OPEC Relations In New Status Of Deputy Prime Minister - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:19 PM
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's portfolio will include relations with OPEC, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's portfolio will include relations with OPEC, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Novak, who headed the Russian Energy Ministry since 2012,� to the post of the deputy prime minister.
"Alexander Novak will deal with energy, he will coordinate Russia's relations with OPEC," the source said.