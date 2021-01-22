UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak To Hold Meeting On Energy Market Situation On January 28 - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:39 PM

Novak to Hold Meeting on Energy Market Situation on January 28 - Source

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will hold a meeting with the country's Energy Ministry, the Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS), and oil companies next Thursday to discuss the developments on the energy market, an informed source said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will hold a meeting with the country's Energy Ministry, the Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS), and oil companies next Thursday to discuss the developments on the energy market, an informed source said on Friday.

"The meeting will be held with companies, the FAS representatives and the Ministry of Energy on January 28," the source told reporters, adding that the meeting would center around "the situation on the fuel market."

The global energy market has suffered one of� its most severe crises in 2020 due to the shortfall in demand induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, as downturn in air traffic worldwide, closure of production facilities and increasing number of employees working from home, drove down demand for jet fuel and gasoline.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Traffic January 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

26 minutes ago

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Plans to Discuss Gas P ..

29 seconds ago

France Records Over 130 Cases of Side Effects Afte ..

31 seconds ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Strategic ..

32 seconds ago

Delegation of Minority Citizens meets IG Police

34 seconds ago

Dr Azhar commits suicide after killing his daughte ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.