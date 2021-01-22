Novak to Hold Meeting on Energy Market Situation on January 28 - Source

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will hold a meeting with the country's Energy Ministry, the Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS), and oil companies next Thursday to discuss the developments on the energy market, an informed source said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will hold a meeting with the country's Energy Ministry, the Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS), and oil companies next Thursday to discuss the developments on the energy market, an informed source said on Friday.

"The meeting will be held with companies, the FAS representatives and the Ministry of Energy on January 28," the source told reporters, adding that the meeting would center around "the situation on the fuel market."

The global energy market has suffered one of� its most severe crises in 2020 due to the shortfall in demand induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, as downturn in air traffic worldwide, closure of production facilities and increasing number of employees working from home, drove down demand for jet fuel and gasoline.