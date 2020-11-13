UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:43 PM

Novak Will Continue to Oversee OPEC+, Will Take Part in Meeting on November 17 - Source

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who was recently promoted to this post from the post of the energy minister, will continue to oversee OPEC+ issues and will take part in a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on November 17, a source familiar with the distribution of duties of deputy prime ministers told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who was recently promoted to this post from the post of the energy minister, will continue to oversee OPEC+ issues and will take part in a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on November 17, a source familiar with the distribution of duties of deputy prime ministers told Sputnik.

Novak will coordinate the activities of the Energy Ministry, the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor), the Federal State Reserve Agency (Rosrezerv) and state corporation Rosatom, according to the distribution of duties between the deputy prime ministers, updated on the government's website.

Novak will oversee Rostekhnadzor and Rosatom "with the exception of issues of participation of the service in the state defense order, programs for the development of defense and rocket and space industries." These issues remain under the supervision of First Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, from whom the energy sector was transferred to Novak.

Novak will have to coordinate the work of federal executive bodies and give them instructions on the state policy in the fuel and energy sector and the electric power industry, including in the field of nuclear, oil production, oil refining, petrochemical, gas, coal, shale and peat industry.

