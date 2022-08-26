Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Terneftegas, Boosting Ownership to 100%

Novatek is acquiring a 49% stake in the Terneftegas joint venture from France's TotalEnergies, thus increasing its stake to 100%, the company said

"PAO NOVATEK (...) announces the acquisition of a 49% stake in Terneftegas, engaged in developing the Termokarstovoye field, from the TotalEnergies group. As a result, NOVATEK will own a 100% stake in Terneftegas," the Russian company said.