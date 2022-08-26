Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake In JV Terneftegas, Boosting Ownership To 100%
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 07:34 PM
Novatek is acquiring a 49% stake in the Terneftegas joint venture from France's TotalEnergies, thus increasing its stake to 100%, the company said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Novatek is acquiring a 49% stake in the Terneftegas joint venture from France's TotalEnergies, thus increasing its stake to 100%, the company said.
"PAO NOVATEK (...) announces the acquisition of a 49% stake in Terneftegas, engaged in developing the Termokarstovoye field, from the TotalEnergies group. As a result, NOVATEK will own a 100% stake in Terneftegas," the Russian company said.