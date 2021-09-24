Novatek CFO, Arrested in US, Has Not Asked for Russian Consular Assistance - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Mark Gyetvay, Florida-based CFO of the Russian energy company Novatek, who was arrested in the United States, has not asked Russian diplomats for consular assistance, the Russian Embassy to the United States told Sputnik.

"He has not asked for consular assistance yet," the embassy said on late Thursday.

On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million stored offshore. The Justice Department said from 2005 to 2016, Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of Dollars of income.