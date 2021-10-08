UrduPoint.com

Novatek CFO Gyetvay Files Motion Asking US Court To Dismiss Tax Charges - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay's defense team filed a motion to dismiss all US government tax charges citing statute of limitations, a court filing revealed.

"All the charges filed by the government in this case are untimely on the face of the Indictment and should therefore be dismissed," the document filed with a US district court in Florida said on Thursday.

On September 23, US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges. Last week a US Federal court modified Gyetvay's conditions of release by moving him from house arrest to curfew.

