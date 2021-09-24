UrduPoint.com

Novatek CFO Gyetvay Pleads Not Guilty To US Charges Of Tax Evasion - Document

Novatek CFO Gyetvay Pleads Not Guilty to US Charges of Tax Evasion - Document

Novatek Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Gyetvay pleaded not guilty to US charges of tax evasion, a court document revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Novatek Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Gyetvay pleaded not guilty to US charges of tax evasion, a court document revealed on Friday.

"Defendant pled not guilty to Counts One through Fifteen of the Indictment. Court will enter a not guilty plea on Defendant's behalf," the document said.

The US Government is not seeking detention and is requesting conditions of release, it added.

On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million stored offshore. The Justice Department said from 2005 to 2016, Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of Dollars of income.

