Novatek CFO Gyetvay Released From Florida Jail on Bond With Conditions - Court Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US District Court for the Middle District of Florida released Novatek Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Gyetvay on bond with conditions, a court filing revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) US District Court for the middle District of Florida released Novatek Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Gyetvay on bond with conditions, a court filing revealed on Friday.

"Court released Defendant on bond with conditions.

Court will reconvene on September 30th at 11:00 AM for a status on further bond conditions," the filing said.

US prosecutors earlier asked for $80 million bond as a condition for releasing Gyetvay. It is not clear whether that sum was met.