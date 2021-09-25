Novatek CFO Gyetvay Released From Florida Jail On Bond With Conditions - Court Filing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:02 AM
US District Court for the Middle District of Florida released Novatek Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Gyetvay on bond with conditions, a court filing revealed on Friday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) US District Court for the middle District of Florida released Novatek Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Gyetvay on bond with conditions, a court filing revealed on Friday.
"Court released Defendant on bond with conditions.
Court will reconvene on September 30th at 11:00 AM for a status on further bond conditions," the filing said.
US prosecutors earlier asked for $80 million bond as a condition for releasing Gyetvay. It is not clear whether that sum was met.