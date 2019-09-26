Novatek Discussing With JBIC, MOL Less Than $1Bln Financing of Terminal in Kamchatka - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian independent natural gas producer Novatek is discussing with Japanese partners financing of the LNG terminal in Kamchatka in the amount of less than $1 billion, CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters Thursday

Earlier Thursday, Novatek announced that Japan's Mitsui O.S.K.

Lines (MOL) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) signed a cooperation agreement with the company on cooperation on projects to build LNG transshipment facilities in Kamchatka and the Murmansk Region.

"The volume of investment will be somewhere less than the equivalent of $1 billion," Mikhelson said during a briefing, responding to a request to comment on the amount of investment being discussed with Japanese partners.