Novatek Does Not Change Schedule Of Arctic LNG 2 Commissioning - CEO

Published May 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The first train of the Arctic LNG 2 is almost completely built, and Novatek has not yet changed its plans for the timing of the project even despite great difficulties caused by sanctions, the company's CEO Leonid Mikhelson said.

"The first train is almost completely built, two or three more trains are still needed," he said, speaking at the New Horizons educational marathon. "There are big difficulties today with the introduction of sanctions, we manage to overcome difficulties as long as we do not change the plans for the commissioning dates."

