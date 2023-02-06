Novatek Keeps Deadlines for Launching Arctic LNG 2 Unchanged - Head

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGALORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia's second-largest independent gas producer Novatek has decided to keep the deadlines for launching the Arctic LNG 2 project unchanged, the first line will start operating at the end of 2023, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Monday.

"We made an official confirmation when we made the investment decision. We have the commissioning of the first line in 2023, the second - in 2024 and the third line ” in 2026. Today, we keep the commissioning deadlines," Mikhelson said at India Energy Week.