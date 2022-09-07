Novatek Plans Launch of First Train of Arctic LNG 2 in Late 2023 - CEO

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The first train of the Arctic LNG 2 project is scheduled to be launched in late 2023, at the same time, the first tanker for the transportation of products will probably be ready, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think the first (tanker) will be, but in the end of next year, but this does not bother us, because we ourselves planned this way, in December, the first train in 2023", Mikhelson said at the Eastern Economic Forum.