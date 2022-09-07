Novatek Plans to Gradually Withdraw From Projects in Montenegro, Lebanon - Head

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia's second-largest independent gas producer Novatek plans to gradually withdraw from projects in Montenegro and Lebanon, company boss Leonid Mikhelson said on Wednesday.

"And from Montenegro too .

.. From Lebanon ” yes," Mikhelson said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) when asked whether Novatek plans to withdraw from projects in these countries.

