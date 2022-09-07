Novatek Plans to Make Investment Decision on Obsky LNG Project in H1 2023 - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Novatek plans to make an investment decision on the Obsky LNG project in the first half of 2023, CEO Leonid Mikhelson said.

"According to the most optimistic (forecasts), it's three to four months, pessimistic ” up to six. For understanding. The rest of the structure is before our eyes. Let's say: in the first half of the next year," he told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.