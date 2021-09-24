Novatek Says Has Nothing to Do With Gyetvay Trial in US, But Will Support Its Top Manager

Russian gas major Novatek is following the development of the situation around the arrest of deputy chairman of the company's management board, Mark Gyetvay, in the United States, has nothing to do with the trial, but will provide all the necessary support to its top manager, the company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russian gas major Novatek is following the development of the situation around the arrest of deputy chairman of the company's management board, Mark Gyetvay, in the United States, has nothing to do with the trial, but will provide all the necessary support to its top manager, the company said on Friday.

On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million stored offshore. The Justice Department said from 2005 to 2016, Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of Dollars of income.

Gyetvay pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"As far as we know from US law enforcement reports, currently Mark Gyetvay is in the process of court hearing in the US regarding alleged personal tax evasion. The Company is not involved in the litigation and does not have any details of the court hearings. NOVATEK monitors the situation and will give all necessary support," Novatek said in a statement.

"The situation has absolutely no effect on NOVATEK's operational and financial activities," it added.