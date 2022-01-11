UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Novatek Says Signed Deal With ENN Natural Gas to Supply LNG From Arctic LNG 2 to China

Russia's energy company Novatek announced on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with China's ENN Natural Gas distribution company on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China under the Russian-led liquefied natural gas project, Arctic LNG 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia's energy company Novatek announced on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with China's ENN Natural Gas distribution company on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China under the Russian-led liquefied natural gas project, Arctic LNG 2.

"NOVATEK ... announced today (on Tuesday) that its wholly owned subsidiary, NOVATEK Gas & Power Asia Pte. Ltd., and ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. ("ENN Natural Gas") signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") for the LNG produced from the Arctic LNG 2 project," the company said in a statement.

The Russian company will supply approximately 0.6 million tonnes of LNG per annum from the Arctic LNG 2 project for 11 years, the statement added.

In a separate statement, Novatek said that it signed an LNG supply contract with China's Zhejiang Energy.

"The SPA follows on from the Heads of Agreement signed by parties on 2 June 2021 during the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum, and stipulates the supply of up to one (1) million tons of LNG per annum from the Arctic LNG 2 project for a term of 15 years. The LNG will be delivered on a DES basis to Zhejiang Energy's LNG terminals in China," the statement read.

