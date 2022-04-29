Novatek Says Will Protect Its Interests in Poland, Ready to Quickly Resume Gas Supplies

It is impossible to comment on the situation in Poland, where Russian gas major Novatek was sanctioned and obligated to transfer gas networks to Polish companies; the company intends to protect its interests and is ready to resume deliveries to consumers, who should not suffer from the actions of the Polish authorities, as soon as possible, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik

Earlier this week, Poland imposed sanctions on 50 Russian individuals and entities, including Novatek. However, because of this, several dozen districts of Poland were left without liquefied gas, which was provided by Novatek Green Energy. Now the Polish government is obligating the Novatek subsidiary to transfer its own gas transmission infrastructure to Polish companies.

When asked to comment on the situation in Poland, a representative of Novatek noted that "it is impossible to comment on it.

"

"We will protect our interests within the framework of the current legislation," he said, answering whether the company planned to protect its interests and property in the country.

"Our division in Poland is ready to resume supplies as soon as possible. In the current situation, end consumers should not suffer," he said when asked whether it would give Polish companies access to its networks so that they could supply gas to related regions.

The Polish authorities argue that Novatek Green Energy is obligated by law on crisis management to transfer the networks to state-owned companies, which will implement gas supplies to those areas where the company previously provided its services.