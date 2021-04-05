UrduPoint.com
Novatek To Pledge Its 60% Stake In Arctic LNG 2 When Attracting Financing For Project

Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

Novatek plans to pledge its 60-percent stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project as part of a deal to attract project financing, according to the company's materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Novatek plans to pledge its 60-percent stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project as part of a deal to attract project financing, according to the company's materials.

The company's materials for the annual meeting of shareholders contain a conclusion on a major transaction approved by the board of directors and involving the attraction of project financing for Arctic LNG 2.

"As part of the implementation of the approved agreements, PJSC Novatek will pledge its share in the authorized capital of Arctic LNG 2 LLC in the amount of 60 percent of the authorized capital," the document says.

