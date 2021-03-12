Novavax Says Its Vaccine Shows 96.4% Efficiency Against Original Strain of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Novavax, Inc. company said that its vaccine against COVID-19 had showed the 96.4-percent efficiency against the original strain of the coronavirus and the 86.3-percent efficiency against the UK strain during the Phase 3 trial in the United Kingdom.

The Phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine called NVX-CoV2373 has been held among more than 15,000 participants aged 18-84 years.

"Efficacy was 96.4% ... against the original virus strain and 86.3% ... against the B.1.1.7/501Y.V1 variant circulating in the UK," the company said in a statement on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 118.35 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.62 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.