Novavax Says Its Vaccine Shows 96.4% Efficiency Against Original Strain Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:20 AM

Novavax Says Its Vaccine Shows 96.4% Efficiency Against Original Strain of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Novavax, Inc. company said that its vaccine against COVID-19 had showed the 96.4-percent efficiency against the original strain of the coronavirus and the 86.3-percent efficiency against the UK strain during the Phase 3 trial in the United Kingdom.

The Phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine called NVX-CoV2373 has been held among more than 15,000 participants aged 18-84 years.

"Efficacy was 96.4% ... against the original virus strain and 86.3% ... against the B.1.1.7/501Y.V1 variant circulating in the UK," the company said in a statement on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 118.35 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.62 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

