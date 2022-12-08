Novavax Says Will Manufacture Doses of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine in Montreal

Novavax Inc. will begin the manufacturing of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine doses at its Biologics Manufacturing Center in Montreal, Canada, the company said on Wednesday

"In Canada, Nuvaxovid will be manufactured locally at the Biologics Manufacturing Centre in Montreal. Engineering runs have been successfully completed and manufacturing of process performance qualification batches is expected to begin in early 2023, Novavax' statement reads.

On Tuesday, Health Canada said it was authorizing the Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a Primary series for people 12 years and older.

Its effectiveness and safety on younger patients have yet to be proven.

Furthermore, the vaccine may be administered as a booster for people over 18. Doses of five micrograms are to be given six months after receiving the first primary series.

Health Canada added that all vaccines authorized for use in the country are proven "safe, effective and of high quality."

Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) is a protein-based vaccine engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.