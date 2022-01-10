UrduPoint.com

Novavax Seeks Emergency Use Authorization Of COVID-19 Vaccine In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Novavax Seeks Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine in South Africa

American biotechnology company Novavax said on Monday that it has filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) American biotechnology company Novavax said on Monday that it has filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

"Novavax ... and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII),... today announced a regulatory submission to the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for emergency use authorization (EUA) of Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant. If authorized, the vaccine (known as NVX-CoV2373) will be manufactured by and commercialized by SII in South Africa under the brand name Covovax," the statement said.

Novavax President Stanley Erck said the company is thankful for its long history of partnership in South Africa.

"Novavax and Serum Institute remain focused on delivering the COVID-19 vaccine - built on well-understood technology - where it is needed most. We look forward to SAHPRA's review and, if authorized, delivering the vaccine to help South Africa control the pandemic," he said.

In December, the World Health Organization recommended Nuvaxovid, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, for emergency use. The company says that it has started work on developing the "Omicron-specific construct" of the antigen in its COVID-19 vaccine as part of a two-pronged strategy to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

