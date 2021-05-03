UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novavax Starts Covid Vaccine Trials On Children

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:02 PM

Novavax starts Covid vaccine trials on children

US biotech firm Novavax said Monday it had started clinical trials of its proposed Covid-19 vaccine on children, in a programme that will involve up to 3,000 adolescents aged 12-17

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :US biotech firm Novavax said Monday it had started clinical trials of its proposed Covid-19 vaccine on children, in a programme that will involve up to 3,000 adolescents aged 12-17.

Far fewer children have been sick with Covid-19 compared to adults, and most have mild to no symptoms, but they can be infected and spread the virus.

Novavax said the trials would test "the efficacy (and) safety" of the vaccine, with participants receiving either the vaccine candidate or placebo in two doses, 21 days apart.

Participants will be monitored for up to two years after their injections.

The Novavax vaccine has not yet been authorized in any country, including for adults, but the company plans to file for emergency authorization in Britain "in the second quarter of 2021", followed by in the United States.

Novavax announced at the end of January that clinical trials conducted in Britain involving 15,000 adults showed 89.3 percent efficacy.

The Novavax vaccine, which uses different technology from the doses already widely licensed around the world, is a protein-based vaccine engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of the coronavirus.

It can be stored at a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius (35 - 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Other vaccine companies including Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are also conducting trials in adolescents.

Europe's medicines watchdog said Monday it had begun evaluating the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, after a similar request in the United States.

Vaccine authorization for children is seen as a crucial step towards achieving herd immunity.

Related Topics

World Technology Immunity Company United States January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE boasts extensive expertise in hosting major ev ..

18 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts CAA petition against SHC ord ..

16 seconds ago

DC for complete adherence to SOPs formulated for c ..

18 seconds ago

MoST to ensure quality of essentials at internatio ..

20 seconds ago

Govt committed to resolve revenue related problems ..

22 seconds ago

Renowned Qari Abdul Ghaffar Naqshbandi laid to res ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.