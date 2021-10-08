Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov Says Nobel Peace Prize Belongs to His Newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia's Novaya Gazeta chief editor Dmitry Muratov told Sputnik on Friday that he sees the Nobel Peace Prize not as his personal award but as an award of the newspaper, also noting that he plans to donate part of the prize money to the Circle of Kindness charity foundation for children with rare diseases.

"I have not experienced any sensation and I can tell you that the award is not mine, this is an award of the newspaper, first of all of its late employees Yuri Shchekochikhin, Igor Domnikov, Anna Politkovskaya, Nastya Baburova, Stas Markelov and Natasha Estemirova, this is their award, not mine. We will hold an editorial board meeting on Monday an I can say for sure that part of this money will go to the Circle of Kindness foundation for children with orphan diseases," Muratov said.