Novaya Gazeta Suspends Issuance of Newspapers - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Novaya Gazeta is suspending the issuance of newspapers, spokeswoman Nadezhda Prusnikova told Sputnik on Monday.

The spokeswoman also said that Novaya Gazeta did not receive a warning from Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

"Yes, if you know the law, you read it and answer this question yourself, that's why Novaya Gazeta stops publishing the newspaper," Prusnikova said when asked if Novaya Gazeta plans to suspend issuance of newspapers after receiving another warning from Roskomnadzor.