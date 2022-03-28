UrduPoint.com

Novaya Gazeta Suspends Issuance Of Newspapers - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 05:54 PM

Novaya Gazeta Suspends Issuance of Newspapers - Spokeswoman

Novaya Gazeta is suspending the issuance of newspapers, spokeswoman Nadezhda Prusnikova told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Novaya Gazeta is suspending the issuance of newspapers, spokeswoman Nadezhda Prusnikova told Sputnik on Monday.

The spokeswoman also said that Novaya Gazeta did not receive a warning from Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

"Yes, if you know the law, you read it and answer this question yourself, that's why Novaya Gazeta stops publishing the newspaper," Prusnikova said when asked if Novaya Gazeta plans to suspend issuance of newspapers after receiving another warning from Roskomnadzor.

Related Topics

Russia Media From

Recent Stories

NA session adjourned till March 31 after tabling o ..

NA session adjourned till March 31 after tabling of no-trust-resolution against ..

9 minutes ago
 KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Austr ..

KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Australia ODI series

23 minutes ago
 PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of ..

PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of players' fitness and training

27 minutes ago
 Kosovo Only Trying to Get International Recognitio ..

Kosovo Only Trying to Get International Recognition by Supporting Kiev - Lavrov

9 seconds ago
 16000 bottles of wine recovered from a truck

16000 bottles of wine recovered from a truck

12 seconds ago
 Exposing foreign conspiracy by PM, real surprise f ..

Exposing foreign conspiracy by PM, real surprise for nation : Hammad

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>