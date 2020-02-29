Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 2,835 - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has risen by 47 to 2,835, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 427 to 79,251, the state health committee said Saturday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 79,251 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 37,414 people who are currently sick (7,664 are in serious condition), 39,002 people were discharged from hospitals, 2,835 died," the committee said.