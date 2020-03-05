UrduPoint.com
Novel Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Rises To 3,012 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:00 AM

Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 3,012 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has reached 80,409, of which 3,012 patients have died, the state health committee said in a statement Thursday.

A total of 52,045 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, it said.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,409 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 25,352 people who are currently sick (5,592 are in serious condition), 52,045 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,012 died," the committee said.

A total of 139 new cases of infection were confirmed over the past day in mainland China, with 31 new deaths.

