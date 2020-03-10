UrduPoint.com
Novel Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Rises To 3,136 - State Health Committee

Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 3,136 - State Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has exceeded 80,750, and the death toll has topped 3,130, with nearly 60,000 people discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said Tuesday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,754 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 17,721 people currently sick (4,794 in serious condition), 59,897 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,136 died," the committee said.

