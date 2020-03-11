UrduPoint.com
Novel Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Rises To 3,158 - State Health Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 06:20 AM

Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 3,158 - State Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has exceeded 80,770, and the death toll has topped 3,150, with over 61,000 people discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said Wednesday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,778 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 16,145 people currently sick (4,492 in serious condition), 61,475 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,158 died," the committee said.

