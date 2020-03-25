Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in New York State Rises to 285 - Governor Cuomo

The total number of dead from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has increased to 285, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The total number of dead from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has increased to 285, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

A table displayed by Cuomo revealed that 285 people have died from the virus across the state. More than 30,800 individuals have contracted the virus, with 3,805 of them being currently hospitalized and 888 patients placed in intensive care units.