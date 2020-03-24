UrduPoint.com
Novel Coronavirus Death Toll In US Increases To 573 - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in US Increases to 573 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths in the United States increased to 573 on Monday afternoon, the Johns Hopkins University real-time COVID-19 tracker revealed.

Most deaths - 99 - have been registered in New York City, followed by King, Washington with 75 fatalities and Middlesex, New Jersey with 63.

As of Monday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 41,700, the tracker revealed.

Many jurisdictions across the United States have closed for non-essential businesses, ordered teleworking and have even issued stay-at-home orders to contain the epidemic.

