Novel Coronavirus Epidemic in US Shows 'Evidence of Stabilization' - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Localities in the United States that were hardest hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) show the first signs of stabilization despite a growing death toll, US Vice President Mike Pence said at a White House briefing.

"Despite an increase in losses... hospital admissions continue to decline," Pence told reporters. "We continue to see evidence of stabilization in some of the areas around the country of the most significant outbreak - the New York metro area, including New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut, New Orleans metro area, Detroit, Boston, Chicago and Denver.

"

US medics suggest that the spread of the novel coronavirus curves though still shy of their peaks may be less steep that initially expected.

Officials have said they are increasingly concerned over the disproportionately high rates of infection among African Americans.

The United States has 387,547 novel coronavirus cases with 12,291 fatalities, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University tally.