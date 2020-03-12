Novel Coronavirus Forces Trump to Cancel Events in Colorado, Nevada - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump has canceled his events in Colorado and Nevada due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada," Grisham said.

Earlier, Trump said the United States was better prepared for the fight against COVID-19 than other countries.