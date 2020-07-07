UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novel Coronavirus Has Existed Worldwide Before Emerging In China: Oxford University Expert

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:33 PM

Novel coronavirus has existed worldwide before emerging in China: Oxford University expert

The novel coronavirus has existed worldwide and broke out whenever and wherever favorable conditions occurred rather than starting in China, an Oxford University expert has told The Telegraph

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has existed worldwide and broke out whenever and wherever favorable conditions occurred rather than starting in China, an Oxford University expert has told The Telegraph.

"I think the virus was already here -- here meaning everywhere. We may be seeing a dormant virus that has been activated by environmental conditions," Dr Tom Jefferson, senior associate tutor at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) at Oxford and a visiting professor at Newcastle University, said on Sunday.

"There was a case in the Falkland Islands in early February. Now where did that come from? There was a cruise ship that went from South Georgia to Buenos Aires, and the passengers were screened and then on day eight, when they started sailing towards the Weddell Sea, they got the first case. Was it in prepared food that was defrosted and activated?" he said.

"Strange things like this happened with Spanish Flu.

In 1918, around 30 percent of the population of Western Samoa died of Spanish Flu, and they hadn't had any communication with the outside world," Jefferson added.

"The explanation for this could only be that these agents don't come or go anywhere. They are always here and something ignites them, maybe human density or environmental conditions, and this is what we should be looking for," he stressed, arguing there is growing evidence that the virus was elsewhere before it emerged in Asia.

Last week, Spanish virologists announced the discovery of traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona waste water collected in March 2019, nine months before COVID-19 was identified in China.

The Italian National Institute of Health said last month that sewage water from Milan and Turin showed coronavirus traces on Dec. 18, long before the country's first confirmed cases.

Related Topics

World Water China Died Buenos Aires Newcastle Turin Milan Barcelona Oxford Georgia Samoa February March May Sunday 2019 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US says foreign students not allowed to stay if th ..

22 minutes ago

France winger Grosso returns to Lyon on one-year d ..

2 minutes ago

Complete shutdown to be observed on martyrdom anni ..

3 minutes ago

Zanardi has third operation after serious crash

3 minutes ago

Fears for players' mental health in virus-closed C ..

3 minutes ago

Suicide rate in Indian army increases: IOK

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.