Novel Coronavirus Pandemic to Shrink Latin American Economies by 30% - OAS Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus are projected to result in the Latin American economies' contraction by 30 percent, Organization of American States (OAS) Director-General Luis Almago said in an interview broadcast by the Brookings Institution on Monday.

"[OAS] member states lost their recent economic growth and are now looking at 30 percent contractions," Almago said, citing projections by both the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the International Monetary Fund.

A recent report by the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) warned of a pending "hunger pandemic" in the region due to falling incomes and rising food prices resulting from the novel coronavirus crisis.

The report predicted the novel coronavirus measures would push an additional 16 million more people into extreme poverty this year, in a region where nearly 54 million people were already experiencing severe food insecurity.