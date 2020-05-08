Novel Coronavirus 'Probably' Released From Wuhan Biolab Because of Incompetence - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was probably released by accident in an act of incompetence from a biological laboratory near Wuhan in China, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday.

"Something happened," Trump said according to a White House pool report. "Probably it was incompetence. Somebody was stupid."

Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly said they would eventually hold China responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

More than 70,000 Americans have so far died in the pandemic.

Trump's evidence of the virus' link to the Wuhan lab remains to be seen by the public. But that has not prevented Trump and Pompeo from ramping up rhetoric critical of China.

China has repeatedly rejected the US officials' theory on the origin of the novel coronavirus. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has said the US government should handle its domestic affairs properly rather than attempt to shift blame and focus onto China.