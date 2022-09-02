Novelis Excludes Russian Metal in 2023 Supply Tender for European Factories - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Novelis has excluded metal of Russian origin in its tender for supplying its European factories for 2023, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a company spokesperson.

Hindalco-owned Novelis, one of the largest manufacturers of aluminum products, issued the tender this week, as the aluminum industry enters its season for negotiating supply contracts for 2023.

Novelis' existing contracts will not be affected by its new restriction on Russian metal, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Russia is a major producer of aluminum, nickel, and copper, but has not yet faced Western sanctions for these products.