November Informal Summit of EU Leaders in Berlin Canceled Because of Coronaviru - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The informal summit of EU leaders, which was scheduled to take place in Berlin in November, will be canceled because of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.

"Because of the pandemic, we have once again remarked that the planned informal meeting in November cannot happen, unfortunately, we have to cancel it because this is an important signal regarding [personal] contacts," the chancellor told a press conference.