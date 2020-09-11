Novichok Developer Rejects Existence of 'Stronger' Version of Substance

The "stronger" type of Novichok, with which, as German intelligence claims, Alexey Navalny was allegedly poisoned, does not belong to binary poisonous substances, and even more so to this type, one of Novichok's developers, Leonid Rink, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The "stronger" type of Novichok, with which, as German intelligence claims, Alexey Navalny was allegedly poisoned, does not belong to binary poisonous substances, and even more so to this type, one of Novichok's developers, Leonid Rink, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported, citing the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, that Navalny had been "poisoned with a "stronger" type Novichok.

"This is nonsense. The substance Der Spiegel wrote about is a substance that melts at higher temperatures. Under normal conditions, it is solid. It certainly was not Novichok. What they write about is a different class of substance. It has never been a binary weapon. It does not belong [to the Novichok group], this substance is from a different class," Rink said.