Novichok Poison May Be Created in Any Chemical Lab as Formula Published in Book -Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Novichok chemical agent may be produced in any laboratory as famous Soviet chemist Vil Mirzayanov, who immigrated to the United States, has published a book with the nerve agent's description, one of Novichok's developers, Leonid Rink, told Sputnik.

Rink said that Mirzayanov should apologize to the whole international community for publishing a formula of the nerve agent.

"[Novichok] may be produced in any laboratory," Rink said.

The Western countries say that the Novichok-class nerve agent was used to poison Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the city of Tomsk. Rink has told Sputnik that Navalny's symptoms were uncharacteristic of poisoning with this toxin.