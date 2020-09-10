UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novichok's Developer Calls Fresh Reports On Navalny's Poisoning Nonsense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Novichok's Developer Calls Fresh Reports on Navalny's Poisoning Nonsense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Reports about the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny with a new type of Novichok nerve agent cannot be true, since there were no symptoms of poisoning with this substance, Leonid Rink, one of the developers of the chemical warfare agent, told Sputnik.

German newspaper Die Zeit reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Navalny had been poisoned with a new improved type of Novichok, from which he was supposed to die aboard the plane.

"Absolute nonsense. Of course, know all types of Novichok. But this statement has nothing to do with the mechanism of action, with the fact that symptoms should appear. There are no symptoms. Even if you say what you want, there are no symptoms. Nothing can be done. There is no death. Forget about Novichok," Rink said.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

37 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

52 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

52 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.