Novo Nordisk to buy RNA technology firm

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's leading insulin maker, said Thursday it will buy US-based Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, a developer of RNA interference technology which targets genes that cause disease.

The two firms have already been working together for years to use RNAi therapies to treat liver disease, type-2 diabetes and obesity, among other maladies.

"The acquisition of Dicerna's ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) platform is a strategic addition to Novo Nordisk's existing research technology platforms," the Danish company said in a statement.

Dicerna develops "RNAi-based therapies to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease," it added.