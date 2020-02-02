UrduPoint.com
Novosibirsk Cafe Roof Collapse Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Injured - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:50 AM

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) One person has been reported dead and a further four injured following the collapse of a rood at a cafe in Russia's Novosibirsk , a Russian Emergencies Ministry official told Sputnik early Sunday.

Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a criminal case into non-compliance with safety regulations.

"A criminal case was opened on the fact of the roof collapse of one of the cafes in the city of Novosibirsk regarding the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements," the committee said in a statement published on its website.

Rescue workers believe there are no more people trapped under the rubble and have thus suspended search operations, the Emergencies Ministry source told Sputnik, adding that preliminary cause of the collapse was the accumulation of large amounts of snow on a makeshift structure built into the cafe.

It was reported earlier that 10 people were initially trapped under rubble after 240 square meters [about 2,500 square feet] of the cafe's area collapsed.

