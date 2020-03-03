UrduPoint.com
Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands In Perm Over 'Bomb' Threat - Airline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:25 PM

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb' Threat - Airline

A Russian domestic flight Novosibirsk-Moscow of S7 airline had to land in Perm after a "bomb" threat, the company said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A Russian domestic flight Novosibirsk-Moscow of S7 airline had to land in Perm after a "bomb" threat, the company said Tuesday.

According to S7, the plane is away from other aircraft and the necessary checks are ongoing.

The emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day, the plane was carrying 113 passengers and six crew.

