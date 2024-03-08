NPC Deputy Advocates For Green Transformation Of Steel Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 10:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Green and low-carbon transformation has become a general trend of global development.
Therefore, the steel industry has to keep abreast of the times.
"It has also become an inevitable choice for shaping the core competitiveness of steel companies," noted Wang Lanyu, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and President of Hebei Iron and Steel Group (HBIS), one of the world's largest steel-makers.
"We've made big efforts to push green transformation," said Wang Lanyu, adding that the first phase of a 1.2-million-ton hydrogen metallurgy demonstration project, the world's first of its kind in hydrogen energy development and utilization, was completed, leading the direction of utilizing hydrogen energy in the country's steel industry.
Also, in April 2016, HBIS purchased Smederevo Steel Mill, and HBIS Serbia Company was incorporated and became a showpiece of the China Mid-East European Country Industrial Cooperation and Belt and Road Initiative.
In Wang Lanyu's view, as a resource- and energy-intensive industry, the steel industry still has a long way to go to accelerate green transformation and development.
At this year's Two Sessions, Wang told CEN that he offered suggestions on accelerating the realization of the value of low-carbon steel materials, speeding up the construction of green transformation demonstration areas in the steel industry, and improving the green energy consumption support system of the steel industry.
As China has promised to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, it is committed to transforming the steel industry into a low-carbon-emitting one amid its long-term green pledges.
