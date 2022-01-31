NPO to organize training on 'Cyber Security' on Feb 03

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize a webinar on "Cyber Security Basic Essential Skills" on February 03.

The cyber security training course is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile services, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks, according to the NPO document.

The workshop was focusing on definition, key terms, concepts in the field of cyber security, identifying and distinguishing cyber threats and protection, able to learn concepts topic wise and enriching your knowledge in the field you are looking or, exploring the cyber risk management and understanding the concept by answering a basic question.

The program will consist of presentations, virtual group discussions, exercises, and activities.

The program has been designed for those who start a career in cyber security, information security, security analyst position, everyone who wants to learn how to stay safe online in this digital era, who wants to enrich knowledge in the field of cyber security, applying for certificate like CEH, Comp TIA security, and NSA or equivalent ones.