UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Training On 'Cyber Security' On Feb 03

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:21 PM

NPO to organize training on 'Cyber Security' on Feb 03

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize a webinar on "Cyber Security Basic Essential Skills" on February 03

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize a webinar on "Cyber Security Basic Essential Skills" on February 03.

The cyber security training course is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile services, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks, according to the NPO document.

The workshop was focusing on definition, key terms, concepts in the field of cyber security, identifying and distinguishing cyber threats and protection, able to learn concepts topic wise and enriching your knowledge in the field you are looking or, exploring the cyber risk management and understanding the concept by answering a basic question.

The program will consist of presentations, virtual group discussions, exercises, and activities.

The program has been designed for those who start a career in cyber security, information security, security analyst position, everyone who wants to learn how to stay safe online in this digital era, who wants to enrich knowledge in the field of cyber security, applying for certificate like CEH, Comp TIA security, and NSA or equivalent ones.

Related Topics

Mobile February From NPO

Recent Stories

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

26 seconds ago
 Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungar ..

Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungary's Independent Approach to Pa ..

28 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 54,000

29 seconds ago
 Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center t ..

Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

30 seconds ago
 Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strik ..

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay

6 minutes ago
 No Bilateral Meetings Planned for Putin in Beijing ..

No Bilateral Meetings Planned for Putin in Beijing - Peskov

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>