NPT Parties Reaffirm Nuclear War Can Never Be Won, Must Never Be Fought - Draft Text

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) welcome the affirmation by the major nuclear-weapon states that a nuclear war can not be won and must never be fought, the draft document of the NPT Review Conference says.

"The Conference welcomes the affirmation by the nuclear-weapon States, through the Joint Leaders' Statement by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races of 3 January 2022 that, inter alia, a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the document says.

This document is the first "final" draft that was sent to the states who are parties to the NPT and the document is highly likely to get many amendments.

The draft has been put together by three committees in which the states did not reach consensus because of lack of agreement on controversial geopolitical issues.